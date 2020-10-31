Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘staycation’ at surprising UK holiday spot

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a surprising place for a holiday this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the Isles of Scilly to ‘staycation’ for the second time this year.

Other holidaymakers saw Prince William, Kate Middleton and the kids but ‘hardly noticed’ the royals.

This royal news comes after Kate Garraway thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for their support after meeting at London hospital.

Like many other families, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge escaped gloomy London for greener pastures for a half-term ‘staycation’, as they took the kids to a stone cottage on the Isles of Scilly.

The Isles of Scilly are 25 miles away from Cornwall and are widely known for the bracing weather and breathtaking views that greet thousands of tourists every year. The islands are also famous for their multiple cycling routes, walking trails, unique pubs and restaurants, cafes and secluded beaches.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the kids reportedly had a very good time on the island while they were there, as temperatures remained at a comfortable 14C.

Much to the surprise of locals, however, the family stayed in a standard four-bedroom stone cottage. As one fellow holidaymaker told The Sun, “We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves.

“The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious.

“We couldn’t help thinking what the weather might be like in California – but it’s much better to be holidaying here in Britain.”

Many have been quick to point out that California is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their son Archie.

It is the Cambridge family’s second trip to the Isles of Scilly this year, following their first visit in July where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen cycling and greeting local residents.

The royals have been known to holiday in the Isles of Scilly in previous years, famously as Prince William and Prince Harry visited the islands with their mother, Princess Diana, when they were children.

The popularity of the spot could be due to the fact that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ grandfather, Prince Charles, owns much of the region and one in three homes as it’s part of the Duchy of Cornwall.

The trip must have come as a welcome break for the family as it was half-term for Prince George and Princess Charlotte last week and Kate Middleton was hard at work on the Hold Still project, dubbed as ‘inspirational’ after one of the final images was turned into a mural in Manchester.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have both been involved in the Pride of Britain Awards, recognising the hard work of NHS staff during the pandemic.

The royal couple met with six representatives from the NHS at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London to talk about their experiences battling the virus over the last six months and to give them a special award, in recognition of their efforts.