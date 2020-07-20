We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to cost the taxpayer £345million each year as calls for them to earn their own money are made.

Prince William and wife Kate have been told to go out an earn their own income, by the CEO of Republic.

According to Republic’s Graham Smith – the organisation which campaigns for the monarchy to be abolished and for the Queen to be replaced by a democratic head of state – the UK doesn’t owe the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge an income or role.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Smith claimed, ‘The monarchy in general costs a lot more than the royal household admits to.

‘It is about £345million from the taxpayer every year, it needs to be stripped right back. We do not owe Prince William and Kate an income, we do not owe them a role, we don’t owe them anything. They can go off and do their own thing.’

William and Kate are raising their three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

He added, ‘The monarchy is there to give us one person and that is the head of state, the Queen.

‘The Queen should therefore be on an annual salary similar to that of the Prime Minister.

‘The costs should be stripped away so that we can save that £345million and just provided us with a head of state who is supported by a small office.’

Among the items of the Cambridge’s spendings pulled into question is £15,000 on a 950ft hedge to stop the public from looking into their property.