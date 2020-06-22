Trending:

Hayley Minn
    • The Duke of Cambridge has revealed his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been "attacking the kitchen" in lockdown.

    Prince William took a visit to a family-run bakery called Smith’s in King’s Lynn, near his Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and spilled the beans on his the Duchess of Cambridge and their kids’ messy baking sessions.

    According to Hello, he told the bakery owners Paul and Teresa Brandon: “I’ve done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.”

    William – who made sure to use hand sanitiser as he arrived at the bakery that serves the Sandringham Estate – heard how staff had been furloughed and how the owners set up a delivery service in lockdown, selling flour and sugar to families wanting to bake.

    He laughed: “I was saying the other day about how I’m worried about the waistline of the nation. I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate.

    “All the NHS team, they’re so grateful, all the local communities have been giving them loads and loads of sweets and chocolate which is great for them. They must be enormous now and brushing their teeth five times a day, with the amount of sugar.”

    Smiths, which has been in business since 1971, has a Royal Warrant, meaning it supplies food to the royal family, and, while at the bakery, William couldn’t go home empty-handed.

    As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company’s wholesale customers having to close their own operations. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely. The Duke and Duchess’ visits come as The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen — visit @theroyalfamily to read Her Majesty’s message.

    He asked for five pain au chocolat – one for each family member, including him – but there were only four left, so he had a plain croissant instead.

    He added: “I can’t come in here and not buy anything, so have you got any pain au chocolat at all? Have you got any more by any chance? My children will not talk to me if I turn up without enough.”