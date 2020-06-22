We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been "attacking the kitchen" in lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Smith’s baker in King’s Lynn, near his Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Prince William revealed his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been having messy baking sessions in lockdown

Prince William took a visit to a family-run bakery called Smith’s in King’s Lynn, near his Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and spilled the beans on his the Duchess of Cambridge and their kids’ messy baking sessions.

According to Hello, he told the bakery owners Paul and Teresa Brandon: “I’ve done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.”

William – who made sure to use hand sanitiser as he arrived at the bakery that serves the Sandringham Estate – heard how staff had been furloughed and how the owners set up a delivery service in lockdown, selling flour and sugar to families wanting to bake.

He laughed: “I was saying the other day about how I’m worried about the waistline of the nation. I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate.

“All the NHS team, they’re so grateful, all the local communities have been giving them loads and loads of sweets and chocolate which is great for them. They must be enormous now and brushing their teeth five times a day, with the amount of sugar.”

Smiths, which has been in business since 1971, has a Royal Warrant, meaning it supplies food to the royal family, and, while at the bakery, William couldn’t go home empty-handed.

He asked for five pain au chocolat – one for each family member, including him – but there were only four left, so he had a plain croissant instead.

He added: “I can’t come in here and not buy anything, so have you got any pain au chocolat at all? Have you got any more by any chance? My children will not talk to me if I turn up without enough.”