Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since 2011, but the Duke broke one major rule when proposing to her.

Prince William proposed to longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton when they were on holiday.

But he broke one tradition when popping the question, as revealed in a TV interview.

Royal weddings tend to be very traditional, as well as creating rituals of their own throughout the years.

But Prince William revealed he went against one tradition, after proposing to Kate when they were on holiday together in Kenya.

Many men follow the tradition of asking their partner’s father for ‘permission’ ahead of the proposal, but the Duke decided not to do this.

When the couple gave a joint TV interview to comment on the happy news, Prince William revealed why he’d gone his own way with the proposal.

Speaking to Tom Bradby, he said, “Well, I was torn between asking Kate’s dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me.”

He added, “So I thought, ‘If I ask Kate first, then he can’t really say no’. So I did it that way ’round.”

Apparently, the Prince had spoken to Kate’s father Michael “sort of soon after it happened”.

Kate revealed, “I knew that William had asked my father, but I didn’t know if my mother knew.”

“She didn’t make it clear to me whether she knew or not, so both of us were there sort of looking at each other and feeling quite awkward about it. But it was amazing to tell her, and obviously she was very happy for us.”