Prince William reveals adorable trick he uses to get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to bed

The Duke of Cambridge is master of bedtime routines!
    • Prince William has revealed the sweet technique he uses to get his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to bed on time.

    Any parent will empathise with knowing getting children to wind down before bedtime is tricky – no matter what age they are.

    But when it comes to a royal parenting routine in the Cambridge household, Prince William has revealed how he gets his kids to sit down together before bed without a struggle – with the help of Sir David Attenborough.

    Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio 4, Prince William explained, Actually, last night we started watching one of David’s newest documentaries. It’s amazing at bedtime when I can crowd the children, just shouting ‘we’re going to watch one of David’s documentaries’ and they come herding in.

     

    It’s the easiest way to catch my children and get them ready for bedtime.”

    Prince William shares George, seven, Charlotte, five and Louis, two, with wife Kate Middleton and the royal tots recently starred in an adorable video with Sir David himself, each asking him a question to the camera for a new documentary.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

    Hearing them all speak together for the first time surprised some royal fans – with some commenting on their accents.

    One wrote, ‘That’s really cute! They sound like normal English children – no upper class English or so. I like that. Just compare the way, their Great Grandmother was taught to speak – Princess Elizabeth’s speech from 1940.’

    Meanwhile Prince William, 38, also revealed how George was left scared by some of the distressing content involving the animals in the wildlife documentaries.

    He explained, The most recent one, the extinction one, actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through. And he said to me, ‘I don’t want to watch this anymore. Why is it come to this?

    “He’s seven years old and he’s asking me these questions, he really feels it, and I think every seven year old out there can relate to that.”