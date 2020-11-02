We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge contracted coronavirus in April, but kept it a secret because he didn’t want to alarm the nation, it has been reported.



The Duke of Cambridge contracted coronavirus in April, just days after his father Prince Charles, according to reports.

William is said to have kept his diagnosis a secret because he didn’t want to worry the nation.

This royal news comes after Kate Garraway thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for their support after meeting at London hospital.

According to The Sun, Prince William contracted coronavirus just days after his father, the Prince of Wales, also tested positive.

The newspaper reports that William said at an engagement, “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

Prince William is said to have isolated at Anmer Hall in Norfolk after being treated by palace doctors.

But William also kept up with his royal duties while recovering from the virus, and continued to take part in telephone and video call engagements in April.

A source said, “William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

News of William’s illness comes after he and wife Kate appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday evening, following a secret visit to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, where they presented frontline NHS workers with the special recognition gong.

Video of the Week

During their visit last week, William told the NHS workers, ‘We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of our grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff.’

The Duchess said, “Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.”