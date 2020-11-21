We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has continued to keep his mother’s legacy alive by surprising students on a video call to mark anti-bullying week.

The Duke of Cambridge surprised teenagers ambassadors from The Diana Award – the only charity that uses his late mother’s name – to hear about their experience of bullying

Prince William said it was “moving” to hear about how the teenagers wanted to use their own experience to help others

Prince William made a surprise appearance on a video call, in a bid to raise awareness of The Diana Award’s mission to help victims of bullying.

The Duke of Cambridge joined the call as part of anti-bullying week and heard from four individuals about their experience of bullying and how it has inspired them to become anti-bullying ambassadors.

He said, “It’s just horrible and it’s very moving to hear you guys talk about how you want to help others and make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“That is the most important thing, that you realise this isn’t going to beat you and you want to make sure that others are not going to go through the same torment that you guys have gone through.

“But I’m just so sorry that you’ve experienced these circumstances and these bullies. It’s heartbreaking to hear how much of an impact it’s had on your schooling, your life, and things like that.”

The Diana Award was created back in 1999 – two years after Princess Diana’s tragic death – and has trained more than 35,000 young people as anti-bullying ambassadors, who work in the communities to help victims in school and other places.

The father-of-three’s decision to throw his support behind The Diana Award this week comes after he revealed what a “personal matter” his mother’s legacy still is to him.

An investigation has been launched into the Princess of Wales’ tell-all conversation with journalist Martin Bashir, after her brother alleged that Bashir used forged bank statements to convince her to do the interview.

Prince William has since publicly backed the Princess Diana Panorama probe, releasing a statement to say “it’s a step in the right direction”.

The BBC has promised to “get to the truth” about the events surrounding the Panorama interview with Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother.

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time,” Prince William announced, in a rare move.

A source close to Prince William said this is a “personal matter” for him in “protecting his mother’s legacy”.