Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, on the ups and downs of fatherhood

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has spoken candidly about the ups and downs of parenthood during a video call with new fathers who have joined courses by Future Men to learn about fatherhood.

Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to new parents who turned to Future Men’s courses because they “don’t know where to go” for advice

They spoke about the importance of building a “happy future” as parents

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken with new parents about the importance of Future Men – a London based charity’s work towards preparing boys and men for fatherhood.

The couple joined the video call, in which Prince William voiced his concerns about new fathers not knowing “where to go” for advice.

Prince William, 38, asked the fathers, “How does Future Men find some of these other guys out there who have not got the realisation, or the wherewithal if you like, to go looking for services like Future Men and be able to build on a happy future as a father?

“Because I worry an awful lot, a lot of dads out there who just don’t know what to do, and they don’t know where to go. And they may not have such good – either grounding, foundations or support around them to be able to know what to do.”

Duchess Catherine – who recently opened up about ‘mum isolation’ and claims she’s not the most interesting mum at Princess Charlotte’s school – praised the charity’s work in educating men who are new to parenthood, saying, “Dads play such an important role it shouldn’t be a bad thing to reach out for help and advice.”

The Duchess has worked tirelessly on early years development and the importance of the natural world in raising healthy and happy children.

Speaking before about how passionate she is about the topic ahead of the launch of her Backyard Nature campaign – a mission to get young children to become environmental guardians of the future, Catherine said, “I hope the Backyard Nature campaign inspires children, families and communities to get outside and engage with nature, wherever they live. Spending time in nature can play a pivotal role in helping children grow up to become happy, healthy adults.

“The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn life-long skills – from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity – with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members.”