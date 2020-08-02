We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge won praise from royal fans on Saturday after he cracked a hilarious joke during the FA Cup final.

Prince William hosted an outdoor screening of the match between Arsenal and Chelsea on the lawn of Sandringham House, to raise awareness of his Heads Up mental health campaign.

Following Arsenal’s victory, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was bestowed the honour of lifting the trophy.

However, he appeared to struggle with it, which was the perfect opportunity for William to show off his quick wit.

In a clip, posted on the Kensington Royal Twitter page, William can be heard yelling, ‘That’s why you need the President there.’

The Duke, who is the current President of the Football Association, won praise for his brilliant sense of humour.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘I love Will, he is such a good sport.’ While another added, ‘Haha brilliant. Best short clip of Wills #TrueRoyalty.’

Photos from the event were shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page, alongside the post, ‘Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year’s #HeadsUpFACupFinal!

‘The Duke, as President of the FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal.

‘A final that marks the culmination for the #HeadsUp campaign, showcasing how the power of football can kickstart conversations on mental health. Thank you to everyone involved in #HeadsUp.’

William is a huge football fan and an avid supporter of Aston Villa.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, he opened up about his hilarious reaction to his team’s victory over West Ham last Sunday.

‘The nerves were the worst I’ve ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off,’ he told the BBC.

‘It’s very good news that as President of the FA I can hide away until these moments, ‘ he added.

‘And I’m not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day.’