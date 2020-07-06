We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge visited his local pub at the weekend, as boozers opened their doors again for the first time.

The Duke of Cambridge visited his local pub Rose & Crown in Snettisham as it reopened following the coronavirus lockdown

Prince William said his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love the play area in the pub near their Anmer Hall home

In other royal news, Prince William predicted ‘there will be drama’ when daughter Charlotte, 5, grows up

Prince William went down to the 600-year-old Rose & Crown in Snettisham, a short drive from his home Anmer Hall to see how the pub owners, Anthony and Jeanette Goodrich, had coped with three months of lockdown.

After using hand sanitiser, he asked “Can I have a pint of cider please? I’m a cider man,” as he ordered a £4.15 pint of Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder and a plate of chips.

Taking a seat in the beer garden, as he waited for his pint to be brought to him, William laughed: “I don’t know where I pay, I’ll do that before I leave, I promise.”

Sitting down to chat with Anthony and Jeanette, William revealed how he’s been to the Rose & Crown a few times in the past, and noticed his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ favourite part of the pub was still closed.

Pointing out the roped off area, he said: “The children have been in there a few times. They will see that as a challenge.”

While William was as excited as many people about the prospect of having a beer in a pub, he also took the time to admit there is a chance it could result in a second spike, with so many people bored of being stuck inside.

He said: “It could end up with everyone at the pub. Because people just want a change of scene, being at home for so long. I am sure people will want to get out and explore locally. I don’t think they’ll want to go far afield.”

He added that customers would have to learn to get used to the new rules in pubs, saying: “We all have to take responsibility for our own two metre bubble.”