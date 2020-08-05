We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Only if the Queen allows it

The Duke of Cambridge must get his grandmother’s permission to travel with son George.

Prince William can’t just hop in a car or plane with his son without getting the Queen’s approval.

Prince William must get his grandmother’s permission to travel together with his eldest son George, seven.

The seemingly bizarre step is one that has more of an important reason than the Queen simply having a say on whether her grandson and great grandson can go out together.

Due to the line of succession, royal protocol dictates that the father and son are not allowed to travel on a plane together.

Although it’s not an official rule, having two direct heirs like William and George, or Prince Charles and William travelling together by plane has been a no-no for decades.

According to Insider, the rule dates back to the days when air travel wasn’t nearly as safe as it is today. Buckingham Palace created the guideline in place to make sure that the line of succession wasn’t completely destroyed.

But as the Cambridges have four direct heirs in their family – Prince William, son George, seven, daughter Charlotte, six, and youngest son Louis, two – and with air travel being much safer in the 21st century, the Queen is said to be a little more relaxed today.

In 2014 Prince William and wife Kate, took son George on their tour of Australia and New Zealand and at the time a royal spokesperson said, ‘While there is no official rule on this, and royal heirs have traveled together in the past, it is something that the Queen has the final say on.’