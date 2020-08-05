Trending:

Prince William and son George, 7, must get the Queen’s permission to do this together

    Prince William must get his grandmother’s permission to travel together with his eldest son George, seven.

    The seemingly bizarre step is one that has more of an important reason than the Queen simply having a say on whether her grandson and great grandson can go out together.

    Due to the line of succession, royal protocol dictates that the father and son are not allowed to travel on a plane together.

    Although it’s not an official rule, having two direct heirs like William and George, or Prince Charles and William travelling together by plane has been a no-no for decades.

    According to Insider, the rule dates back to the days when air travel wasn’t nearly as safe as it is today. Buckingham Palace created the guideline in place to make sure that the line of succession wasn’t completely destroyed.

    🌏 During her reign, The Queen has undertaken over 100 overseas visits and has hosted more than 100 international Heads of State in the UK, all in support of the diplomatic work of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). . Last week, she spoke to staff from the FCO about their work following the COVID-19 outbreak. Her Majesty also saw a new portrait of herself unveiled which will greet visitors from around the world in the new Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. The portrait will serve as a lasting tribute to The Queen’s service. . Her Majesty spoke to: . 🌏 Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Head of the Diplomatic Service. 🖼 Miriam Escofet, Artist. 🇮🇳 Sanjibita Tariang from the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India. 💉 Aletheia Bligh-Flower, who leads the FCO Vaccines team. . You can watch more footage of the call on our YouTube channel (link in bio).

    But as the Cambridges have four direct heirs in their family – Prince William, son George, seven, daughter Charlotte, six, and youngest son Louis, two – and with air travel being much safer in the 21st century, the Queen is said to be a little more relaxed today.

    In 2014 Prince William and wife Kate, took son George on their tour of Australia and New Zealand and at the time a royal spokesperson said, ‘While there is no official rule on this, and royal heirs have traveled together in the past, it is something that the Queen has the final say on.’