The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have received some wonderful baby news.

One of the couple’s closest friends has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

A pal of the future King and Duchess Catherine has welcomed a new baby.

Prince William’s close friend Bear Maclean and wife Daisy Dickson brought their third son, Arlo Finch Bear, into the world earlier this month.

The lovely news was confirmed in the births section of The Times.

The newspaper revealed that little Arlo arrived on May 6th.

Bear studied at Harrow boarding school while Prince William attended Eton and was of course a guest at the Duke and Duchess’ lavish wedding back in 2011.

This comes after it was revealed that one of mum-of-three Kate’s best friends Emilia Jardine-Paterson has welcomed her third child with her husband David.

The high-society couple, who are already parents to sons Leo and Alexander, welcomed their third addition last month on 20th March and named their newborn daughter Lucia Beatrice India.

Emilia, who is part of the d’Erlanger family and runs her own company as an interior designer, is a godmother to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child Prince George.

Emilia is one of the six-year-old’s seven godparents, joining Oliver Baker, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Hon. Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem and the Duke of Cambridge’s first cousin Zara Tindall in the honour.