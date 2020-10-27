We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their bake to the Royal British Legion veterans

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some pictures of the cupcakes they’ve baked with their three children at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

And the gorgeous-looking cupcakes – decorated with vanilla buttercream icing and edible poppy decorations – were for a very good cause.

Shared on the Royal British Legion’s Instagram page, the picture’s caption read: “From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the @royalbritishlegion: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes!

“These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk.”

Kate has previously revealed she, George, Charlotte and Louis love baking together – and that Louis is a huge fan of Mary Berry.

The youngest Cambridge apparently uses the former Great British Bake Off judge’s cookbooks to pick out what he wants to eat, and also cheers whenever he sees her on the telly!

A source told Fabulous, “Prince Louis likes nothing better than to check on Mary Berry cookbooks.

“He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must.

“Whenever he sees Mary on the television, he whoops and claps his hands.”

Prince William reportedly finds his son’s Mary obsession “hilarious”, and Mary is “delighted” she’s made such an impact on the toddler.

When she and William appeared on A Berry Merry Christmas, on BBC One in December, Kate Middleton confessed one of Louis’ first words was “Mary” – because of the family’s love of the chef.

Kate said: “One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

“And children are really fascinated by faces, and your face is all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’.

“So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”