Prince William and Kate Middleton visit a bakery for special royal engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted in Whitechapel this week, visiting a famous Brick Lane bakery.

The royal couple visited Beigel Bake, a famous 24 hour bakery known for its traditional Jewish-style filled bagels, to find out how COVID-19 had impacted their business.

Beigel Bake revealed how they’d had to cut opening hours and put most of its staff on furlough, but they were still working hard to support the local community.

The bakery, who has been open since 1974, revealed they were part of a food donation programme called Feast, making deliveries to those in need.

A clip of the Duke and Duchess was shared to Twitter, showing them getting involved in kneading dough and competing against each other.

After sanitising their hands and wearing aprons, the Duke and Duchess got stuck in to see how the bagels were traditionally made.

Elias Cohen, son of bakery founder Amnon judged their technique before announcing, “Not bad. I think Kate wins!”

Prince William replied, “We’ll go with that. The usual story.”

But Kate was very humble, adding, “Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner’s luck. They are getting worse!”

Beigel Bakery are clearly impressed with their work, as they tweeted that customers could now pick up ‘royal beigels’.

Recently, it was revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were returning to school after five months of homeschooling.

Opening up, Prince William said, “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again.”