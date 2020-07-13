We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could choose to break from royal tradition to ensure Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are happy, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both went to boarding school, along with most people in the royal family

But Prince William and Kate Middleton may decide to not send Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, there, to ensure their happiness

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton attended boarding school when they were younger, along with most rembers of the royal family, but it seems the couple aren’t sure whether they’ll send their own kids off.

According to Spanish magazine Quien, Ingrid Seward said: “We are used to seeing members of royalty breaking tradition these days, so it won’t come as much of a shock if they do things their way.

“I think William and Kate’s opinion will be if the children are happy in their school, why change things.”

The royal expert continued: “Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully.

“I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.”

William attended Ludgrove School in Wokingham before moving to Eton aged 13 to be a full-time boarder.

And Ingrid went on to claim William will rely on his own experiences of mental health to make sure his son George – who is third-in-line to the throne – is comfortable with his future education, after he leaves Thomas’s Battersea, where he currently is in Year two.

But the royal expert believes George would be “safer” at a boarding school.

She added: “Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.

“If I was Kate though, I’d feel more secure if George, as heir to the throne, was tucked away at boarding school.

“He’ll have more freedom there and he’ll be very protected from any outside dangers.”