The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the London Bridge JobCentre this week, and revealed how much their children love construction.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met up with employees from construction company Keltbray

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love diggers

In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a bakery for a special royal engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton talked to employers who are helping people find jobs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This included Lloyd Graham, the community engagement manager for construction company Keltbray, who told them about hiring workers for demolition.

William gushed, “The children, especially Louis, would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it.”

And Kate then added, “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.”

Kate and William also spoke to Sandra McNamera, an HR business partner at Leyland, who explained how their DIY firm had been successfully recruiting during the lockdown.

William joked, in response, “In terms of DIY, men think they can do everything when it comes to DIY. I think that’s why everything falls apart.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clearly take after their older brother, Prince George, when it comes to their love of construction.

In 2017, William said George was “very envious” after he got to drive a digger during a visit to a new rehabilitation center for injured military personnel.

As well as construction and diggers, Kate and William’s kids love being creative and working on projects.

The family were spotted near Anmer Hall in Mable’s Paint Pot in Burnham Market, North Norfolk, by a Twitter user @kateroyalcloset recently.

Mable’s is a ceramic craft and pot painting centre “where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting”.