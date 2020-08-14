Prince William and Kate Middleton have an ‘equal partnership’ and split chores

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new book has given insights into Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'modern relationship', revealing that the royal couple share responsibilities.

A new royal biography Finding Freedom has shared new information about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. The biography primarily focuses on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but there’s some interesting notes about the Cambridges too. This follows royal news that reveals how Prince William, Harry and Kate did in their A-Level exams.



Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie explain that William and Kate have an “equal partnership.”

They added that William is “involved in every aspect of raising his three children – including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework.”

The book reveals that Prince William and Kate are keen to give their children a “normal” home life, despite their royal duties.

It adds, “He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents. William prepared meals as much as Kate did.

“When William and Kate took over the apartment at 1A, they wanted the kitchen to be at the heart of the home.

“It wasn’t just practical; it was also symbolic. Like his mother had wanted for him, William desired relatively normal childhoods for his kids, even if his eldest son was destined to be King.”

Finding Freedom also explains how brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have differing opinions when it comes to parenting.

It says, “Harry and Meghan had agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff.

“Harry had seen that situation at William’s home and didn’t want the same for his family.

“He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cozy and private.”

Finding Freedom is on sale now.