The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to move back to their house, Apartment 1A, at London’s Kensington Palace, very soon, with schools set to reopen.

The Cambridges moved to Norfolk in March, with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, amid the coronavirus crisis, making the decision to homeschool their two eldest children.

However, now schools are set to reopen with the new term beginning on 7 September, the family are moving back to London to be near George and Charlotte’s school in Battersea, Thomas’s School.

It has not yet been confirmed exactly when the family will make their move, but it makes sense that they will do so ahead of the school starting back, in order to prevent Charlotte and George from missing any more formal education.

When they do return to school, George will start in Year 3 and his younger sister Charlotte will begin Year 1.

William opened up about the struggles of homeschooling while video chatting with other parents as part of the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health, during lockdown.

“Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” William joked. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the maths questions at home.”

When English soccer star Joe Hart teased that his 5-year-old son knew more than he did, the prince playfully replied, “The challenges of lockdown!”

But there was one activity that George and Charlotte were apparently enjoying in lockdown – collecting eggs from chickens.

“Kate and the children are out daily in the hen house, collecting fresh eggs in their baskets, and the eggs are then used in the kitchen almost immediately,” a source told Fabulous.