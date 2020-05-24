Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton supports him with parenthood

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has opened up about how he and the Duchess of Cambridge support each other as parents.

In a new documentary, Prince William opened up about some of his biggest parenthood struggles.

He said that he and Kate Middleton ‘evolve and learn’ together when overwhelming moments happen.

Prince William appears in a new documentary, where he spoke to former professional footballer Marvin Sordell.

Football, Prince William and our Mental Health follows the Duke of Cambridge as he meets footballers from all walks of life to discuss mental health.

Marvin Sordell told the Duke that he struggled with parenthood as he grew up without a father.

He revealed, “It was the hardest time in my life. You know I found it really tough, I grew up without my father. I really struggled with my emotions at that time.”

Prince William sympathized with this, and opened up about growing up without his mother Princess Diana following her passing in 1997.

He said, “Having children is the biggest life changing moment, it really is… I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.

“It’s a different phase of life and there is no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.”

Prince William went on to explain how he and Kate Middleton helped each other navigate parenting, even when it was difficult.

He revealed, “Me and Catherine particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together… But I do agree with you.

“I think that emotionally things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or that maybe you think you’ve dealt with. So I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest.”

Football, Prince William and our Mental Health airs on BBC One on Thursday 28th May at 8:05pm.