We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice announced she'd secretly married her fiancé Edoardo Mapello Mozzi on Friday.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small, surprise wedding at the weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated their cousin with a sweet message on Instagram

In other royal news, Prince William has discussed his lockdown weight loss after revealing a trimmer figure

Although shocked, royal fans everywhere sent their well wishes to the Queen’s granddaughter and her new husband.

And Beatrice’s cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted some kind words of support to the newlyweds too.

Taking to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an official photo of Beatrice and Edoardo standing two metres apart from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – due to social distancing rules – on their Story.

The cute picture was captioned with a “Just Married” gif as well as a message, reading: “Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!”

READ MORE: Princess Beatrice reveals first look at surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in official photos

The royal couple also retweeted a message from The Royal Family official Twitter account, which shared the same message alongside a photo of the newlyweds heading out of the church after their ceremony.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after he proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic holiday in Italy.

Their official wedding photos were released on Saturday night, shocking many royal fans around the world. The stunning images, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler, showed Beatrice and Edoardo leaving the church holding hands following the intimate service, which was attended by only their closest family members.

Beatrice looked stunning in a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, while her new husband looked very smart in a morning suit.