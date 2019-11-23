The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, reportedly threw a very special secret Christmas party this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge threw a secret Christmas party this week.

They hosted the private event to celebrate nurses who work over the festive period.

This royal news comes after Duchess Catherine was forced to pull out of an event last minute because one of her kids was ‘unwell’.

The royal couple hosted the private event at the lavish Rosewood Hotel in London to celebrate medical staff who will be working over the Christmas period.

It is unknown if there were just health workers in attendance or if others were invited, but Claire Pegg, Lead Research Nurse at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust, took to social media to share some details after enjoying the special day.

Writing on Twitter, Claire hinted that she had been invited to the event by Nursing Now 2020, a a three-year global campaign backed by the Duchess of Cambridge that aims to improve health by raising the profile nursing across the world.

She also revealed that she was given the chance to chat to the Duke and Duchess about caring for patients over the festive period.

Expressing her joy following the exciting soirée, Claire penned, ‘Yesterday was an incredible day, thanks to @NursingNow2020. Myself and @LouiseSwaminat2 got to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and talk about caring for patients over Christmas! #amazing #stillbuzzing #experience @bathebrit @MTW_Research.’

Earlier this week, Duchess Catherine and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance, where Duchess Catherine shared some details about their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The pair met some young performers from the West End musical Mary Poppins.

Nuala Peberby, 14, and 9-year-old Fred Wilcox play Jane and Michael Banks in the classic production and were lucky enough to get chatting to Duchess Catherine.

The royal mother-of-three reportedly asked the young actors all about how they managed to balance their schooling and their theatre career and added that her own children love to perform at home and put on their own shows.

Kate and William also enjoyed a performance from acrobatics group Zurcaroh and spoke to 6-year-old Aurelia from the act.

The Duchess is said to have told the talented little girl that George and Charlotte love to do acrobatics at home too, especially cartwheels and handstands.