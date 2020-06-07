Prince William and Kate Middleton just shared an adorable unseen photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a lovely, never-seen-before photo of their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, this weekend.

The image left royal fans thanking the Cambridges for lifting their spirits with the sweet gesture.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their Instagram account, Kensington Royal, to treat their 11.8 million followers to the adorable new snap.

The picture of the little royals, who are third and fourth in line to the British throne, was posted to mark the end of royal backed Volunteers Week and shows the duo, aged six and five, helping to deliver food packages to elderly residents living nearby to the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

In the sweet image, George and Charlotte can be seen from behind, walking alongside their doting dad, Prince William, who is sheltering them from the rain with a giant umbrella.

‘As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort.

‘In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area,’ a caption beside the photo says.

Lots of royal fans quickly took to the comment section to write lovely things about the family, with one penning, ‘Awww Daddy and his elder babies ❤️ Love seeing the Cambridges always. This has made my day! 👏 Teach them young.’

‘Thank you for sharing “the good” amongst all the chaos. ❤️,’ praised another.

‘Wonderful example set by beautiful parents to teach the importance of caring and sharing warmth to others 🌼,’ added a third.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, their little brother Prince Louis, and their parents have been spending the duration of the British coronavirus lockdown at Amner Hall, where Duchess Catherine has been home schooling the older two.

George, Charlotte and Louis are said to be relishing in the outdoor environment surrounding their countryside abode and Kate is reportedly keeping them occupied with creative activities like bird watching and pond dipping.