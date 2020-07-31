We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Cambridge children are reportedly enjoying a staycation with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Cambridge family have reportedly decided not to travel abroad for the time-being for an annual summer holiday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly taken their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis away on a summer staycation.

The Cambridge family are said to be vacationing in the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago just off the Cornish coast in the southwest of England.

According to the Mirror, the family have headed there earlier this week to spend a few days away, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having been spotted cycling across the island of Tresco.

The destination is thought to be a special place for the Duke of Cambridge, as he has enjoyed a holiday there in the past.

When he was a young child, Prince William spent time in the Isles of Scilly with his younger brother Prince Harry, their father, heir apparent Prince Charles, and the princes’ late mother Princess Diana back in 1989.

It’s expected to be a short getaway for the family, as they are due to return to their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk this weekend.

The Cambridge’s have been residing in their countryside home ever since the start of lockdown, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly enjoying the home’s outdoor areas.

“The great interest outside Anmer Hall are the hens, reared from chicks,” a source told Fabulous.

“Kate and the children are out daily in the hen house, collecting fresh eggs in their baskets, and the eggs are then used in the kitchen almost immediately.

“Kate and the children have a well laid out chicken coop, and a safe fox-proof chicken house, filled with healthy food and feeding treats.

“Organic self-sufficiency is the name of the game with the Cambridges.”