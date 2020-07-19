We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge made a light-hearted joke about his seemingly trimmer figure after he was quizzed on whether he has lost weight during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince William paid a visit to a drop-in day centre for Peterborough’s homeless community this week, which is run by charity Light Project Peterborough, and was teased about apparently losing weight.

When William first arrived, he was asked by former homeless client of the Light Project Peterborough, Gary Griffiths, 55, ‘Excuse me Sir, have you lost weight?’

To laughter from the group William replied, ‘I’m worried now where you’re looking at, do I look like I’ve lost weight?

‘Around the jowls maybe, have lost a bit of weight up here, around the chin? Maybe lockdown hasn’t been quite so (bad).’

During William’s visit, he said the UK will ‘never have a better chance’ to ‘crack’ the problem of homelessness thanks to the opportunity provided by Covid-19.

The Duke called on society to be a ‘bit brave and a bit bold’ and seize the chance to rehouse people permanently.

William told a group of former rough sleepers during his visit on Thursday, ‘I’m really hoping – I mean this pandemic has been truly horrendous for everyone – I’m really hoping that the slivers of positivity and the slivers of goodness that might come out of this is in the homelessness side of things.

‘You’ll never have a better chance nationally to crack homelessness and do something properly.’

In March, the Government launched the Everyone In campaign, helped by local councils, so thousands of rough sleepers and users of communal night shelters had a roof over their head and somewhere they could self-isolate if necessary.

Peterborough City Council, supported by a range of local businesses and the faith and voluntary sector, including Light Project Peterborough, housed 130 rough sleepers after being contacted by the Government.

Prince William also spoke of how New York was buying up hotels to use as permanent accommodation for rough sleepers.

‘So there’s opportunities here, there really is, to do this and we’ve just got to be a bit brave and a bit bold to get it done,’ he stressed.