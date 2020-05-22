Prince William reveals why he’s ‘particularly worried’ about his kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has revealed why he’s ‘particularly worried’ about his children.

Prince William has opened up about why he’s ‘particularly worried’ about his three children.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the effects that the coronavirus lockdown could have on young people.

In other royal news, Prince William revealed how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis behave during their dinner times.

Prince William has opened up about his worries over how children will be effected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to health professionals from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust in a Zoom conversation, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I’m particularly worried as to how the young people are going to cope long term because we’re all muddling through this period.

“But the long-term implications – of school being missed, anxiety levels, family members sadly dying and the sort of general economic outlook – do you think that will play heavily on your services and what they’ll need?”

Consultant psychiatrist Frances Doherty, who runs an inpatient mental health unit for teenagers then gave an insight into how children are being effected, saying, “Interestingly, some of our referral rates have gone down but I would imagine that as we’re starting to come out of lockdown and people are starting to get back into the world again, [we’re] starting to realise just what we’ve been through and we’ll start to see our referral rate increase and the impact on our services”.

“What I think has been really helpful is a lot of work has been done to think about how young people can care for themselves,” continued Frances, “how parents can care for them, to help them to survive and to thrive even… through the pandemic.

“But I think it’s the other side of it that we’ll have all the challenges that you mentioned.”

The Duke of Cambridge then showed his appreciation for the great work being done by health professionals, adding, “I would just like to say before I go that I’m hugely grateful for all you’re doing and hope enough people are saying thank you and appreciate all the hard work that not only you, but all your team are doing right now.

“You’re all making a huge difference.”