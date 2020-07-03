We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has hinted his only daughter Charlotte, could be a handful when she grows up.

Prince William has prepared himself for “drama” ahead when daughter Charlotte grows up

The Duke of Cambridge hinted that he’s been getting advice from others over having a girl to parent in an unearthed interview.

It comes as Prince William reveals children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis having messy baking sessions

The Cambridges undoubtedly have their hands full when it comes to raising three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two. But it looks like Prince William has already prepared himself for what the future has in store when it comes to raising a daughter.

In an unearthed interview, the Prince revealed back in 2016 during a rugby match that while Charlotte is a “sweet” and “easy” baby, he had warnings from other fathers that when children get older they can be a nightmare. He joked: “Please tell me it gets easier!”

At the time of his remarks ahead of the RB6 Nations Wales v France game, Charlotte was just nine months old.

William said of his daughter: “Charlotte is very easy, she is sweet.

“But all the fathers say to me ‘just you wait, when they get to nine or 11 they get crazy.’

“I’m looking forward to it. There will be some drama.”

At the time, both he and wife Kate had only two children to juggle their royal duties with. Since then the pair have youngest son Louis to handle – and it seems he is already causing a sweet rivalry when it comes to eldest brother George during a sunflower growing contest.

In the throwback interview William said his children were getting on “very well” but implied they were handful. He added, “No broken bones so far but they are trying – running around and pushing things and jumping.”