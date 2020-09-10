We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has admitted he's "breathing a sigh of relief" that his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have gone back to school.

The future King was in Belfast this week in honour of Emergency Services Day.

The future King, who shares Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton, headed to Belfast in Northern Ireland this week in honour of Emergency Services Day.

Speaking to service staff about life in lockdown, the Duke of Cambridge confessed he was glad to see the oldest of his brood head back to school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend St Thomas’ Battersea private day school in London.

But when the coronavirus pandemic struck the UK, the little royals joined children across the nation in a feat of homeschooling, with schools closing their doors.

September marked the restarting of education for British school kids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were homeschooled by the Duchess of Cambridge at Amner Hall, where the family spent the pandemic lockdown.

Confessing that he is glad to see his little ones head back to the normality of school, Prince William said, “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again.

“Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

During lockdown, Duchess Catherine shared an insight into what it was like teaching her little ones from home.

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during a video call interview on This Morning, Kate joked that future King Prince George tends to get jealous of his little sister.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects … making spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Kate also admitted that she had chosen not to tell the children that the Easter holidays had arrived, laughing, “We don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept going through the holidays. I feel very mean.”