Prince William reveals the very naughty thing Prince Louis has been doing during lockdown

Prince William has revealed his youngest son, Prince Louis, has been up to something very naughty during lockdown.

The dad-of-three said little Louis loves pressing the red buttons when they’re calling people, and abruptly end calls.

Kate and William also revealed they’ve been keeping in touch with their family using video calls.

For some reason, children can’t resist pressing buttons – especially when they’re red!

And that’s exactly the case at the Cambridge household, as William revealed Louis keeps abruptly ending calls with people because he wants to press the red button.

“For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button,” William said in an interview with the BBC.

He added, “We’ve been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other.

“As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

Kate also joined in to say it’s been hectic with three children.

“It’s so true. And I think your father and my parents and our families… have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a 2-year-old”, she said.

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised.

“And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”