Prince William reveals the hilarious skill Princess Charlotte has taught Kate Middleton

Kate is so down with the kids
Caitlin Elliott
    • Prince William has revealed the hilariously epic dance move Princess Charlotte has taught Kate Middleton to master.

    In Prince Williams’s new documentary, A Planet For Us All, the future King shared some lovely details about his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

    During the programme, Prince William visits a group of children in Liverpool in order to take a look at their bug hotel, aptly named Bugingham Palace.

    Chatting away to the kids, Prince William revealed the amazing talent Princess Charlotte has taught her mum.

    When asked by one child if Prince George has taught him the famous dance trend “flossing”, Prince William admitted he has stayed away from an attempt at the move loved by little ones everywhere.

    However, Kate is a pro-flosser according to William, thanks to Princess Charlotte’s expertise.

    “No, Charlotte can floss. She can already floss at four. Yeah, you don’t want to see me floss. Catherine can floss but I can’t. It’s, it’s like a really horrible film to watch me floss.”

    Prince William also shared details of Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s mischievous personalties.

    Shaking a little girl’s hand, William remarked, “Do you like trouble? You are like my little Charlotte!

    “She is three years, exactly like my Charlotte!”

    When asked by another little one if Princess Charlotte is cheekier than her older brother, doting dad William admitted, “No they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.”

    Prince William also opened up on how becoming a father changed his outlook on life.

    “You can be a happy-go-lucky, young guy, enjoy parties, and then all of a sudden you go, ‘There’s a little person here’ and I am responsible for that person.”