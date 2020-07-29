We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has revealed the worst present that he's ever given to wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William has revealed the worst present that he ever gave to wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge opened up when he appeared on footballer Peter Crouch’s podcast.

Prince William has opened up on the most unusual gift that he has ever given to his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge made the revelation when he joined a conversation with former England footballer Peter Crouch on his podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast.

The well-known footballer spoke to the royal about the presents that he had previously bought for his wife of nine years, Abbey Clancy, admitting that he had bought her a raincoat for three years in a row.

Prince William then made a confession of his own, revealing one of the most unusual presents that he has ever bought for the Duchess of Cambridge.

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that,” he revealed.

“That was early on in the courtship that was,” he went on to explain. “I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it.

“I was like, ‘but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’ She was looking at me going, ‘they’re binoculars, what’s going on?’.

“It didn’t go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

Prince William appeared on the podcast in support of the mental health campaign Heads Up, recording the special episode from Kensington Palace in two parts – one back in March and one via video call earlier this month.

“We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit,” William said of the campaign when he appeared on the podcast.

“It’s a strength to talk about your mental health, it’s not a weakness. You know if you’re not feeling well, something’s bothering you, talk about it – it’s not a problem.”