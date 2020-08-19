We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William was left embarrassed by his mum Diana during infamous outing with brother Harry.

The trio enjoyed a day out at Thorpe Park back in 1991, 192 and 1993 when its claimed William felt embarrassed.

Prince William was reportedly left feeling embarrassed by his mother, the late Princess Diana, after they attended Thorpe Park theme park.

Diana, William and his brother Harry were pictured enjoying the rides, among which was the log flume ride, which saw them all get a soaking.

But it’s understood the fun day out has left Prince William embarrassed by his mother. The princes and their mother visited during the Easter holidays in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Royal biographer, Howard Hodgson claimed, ‘It wasn’t that he didn’t love her — he did, very much — but he wished she could behave differently.’

Allegedly, William disliked her ‘one-sided and unfair attitude to his father’ and hated them ‘being put on show by the Princess in theme parks’.

Colin Dawson, former manager of the theme park, confirmed The Princess of Wales queued for rides with her sons and paid for each one.

He told the 2017 podcast series that Thorpe Park was still open to the public, which implied Diana ‘wanted people to see her there’, according journalist Natasha Kaplinsky who recalled the visit on the Radio 5 Live podcast ‘Images of Diana’ series.

Mr Hodgson recalled a time when Charles took Harry and William to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with Bel Mooney and her daughter.

It’s claimed Charles began to talk about the Goons and Bel Mooney started singing their well known tune, The Ying Tong Song.

Her daughter turned to William and said: “God, aren’t parents embarrassing?” William allegedly replied, ‘Papa doesn’t embarrass me — Mama does.’

He went on to explain, ‘He didn’t want to be some kind of urban kid — he longed to hunt and fish and play polo with his father; and he found his mother’s mood swings very unsettling. All in all he found that being with his mother could, at times, be a considerable emotional burden.’