The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he left his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in shock this weekend.

Prince William made the confession as he hosted an FA Cup final viewing at Sandringham for Heads Up

In other royal news, Prince William delighted fans with a hilarious joke as he hosted the special screening

Prince William is a big football fan – and loves Aston Villa in particular – and it seems his reaction to their win over West Ham, when the Birmingham team saved their spot in the Premier League last Sunday, was quite something.

Hosting a socially distant FA Cup final viewing at Sandringham, he said: “The nerves were the worst I’ve ever known them.

“My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off.”

He added: “It’s very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I’m not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day.”

The final saw Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1, a result predicted by William prior to the game – and he congratulated the winners after.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: “Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year’s #HeadsUpFACupFinal!

“The Duke, as President of the FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal.

“A final that marks the culmination for the #HeadsUp campaign, showcasing how the power of football can kickstart conversations on mental health.”

The post finished: ”Thank you to everyone involved in #HeadsUp.”

Heads Up was launched by the FA and charity Heads Together and spearheaded by Prince William, and aims to “raise awareness, spark conversation and signpost support for those in need, with a crisis text support service established.”