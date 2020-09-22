We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William said something very special about his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a brand new documentary that is set to be released next month.

Prince William said something special about how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have changed his life.

The future King made the lovely comments in a brand new royal documentary set to air next month.

The Duke of Cambridge shares his three little ones with wife Kate Middleton and the future King opened up on how having kids has changed his outlook on life in an ITV programme all about the environment.

The documentary, that will air next month, is called Prince William: A Planet For Us All and was filmed two years ago.

In the trailer for the show, Prince William shared his thoughts on pressing environmental issues and admitted that becoming a father changed the way he sees the world.

“I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” he said.

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.

“You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition.

“I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed.”

The documentary will also feature Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s meeting with Sir David Attenborough.

A clip from the programme shows the trio getting together and Kate sharing that her three children are big fans of the nature expert, saying, “The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming. They’re massive fans of yours.”

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet interest that Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte share.

During a visit to a construction sight on a recent royal engagement, Prince William revealed little Louis’ obsession with diggers.

“The children, especially Louis, would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it,” he said.

“Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too,” Kate chopped in.

Aw!