Go George, Go!

Prince William has revealed he believes son Prince George would be perfect as future top scorer for Aston Villa.

The Prince opened up on his son’s football skills during a Heads Up special of That Peter Crouch Podcast.

The podcast featuring Prince William was recorded in two parts – one before lockdown at Kensington Palace, London, and after over video call – and the Prince can be seen delivering curry to the team as he sat down to talk about football and mental health fitness.

The clip shared to his Instagram shows when asked if his son George, seven, were to get really good at football, could he do the job and be up front for Aston Villa – which is Prince William’s favourite team.

William replied, ‘Definitely, I reckon he could, I reckon he could be their all time goalscorer.’

The team has just managed to stay in the Premier league for the next season too.

Prince William was also asked if he would sack England manager Gareth Southgate if the team were to have a disastrous run of form.

The prince didn’t hold back on making his decision, he said, ‘Gareth would go, yes.’

In a top-up video call interview added recently to update the podcast, William also revealed what he did when the podcast team left Kensington Palace last time they all gathered for a chat, He joked, ‘I checked the silver to make sure you guys hadn’t pinched anything.’

Speaking about his time in lockdown with the children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, two, and wife Kate, ‘I found it pretty testing, I’m not going to lie. Trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work. It’s been an interesting few months.’

And when it comes to learning new things, the price said, ‘Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was. That’s probably been the biggest eye opener for me and that my wife has super patience. We are a good team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try get them to do stuff then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything is going wrong.’

And he admitted his own homeschooling knowledge wasn’t up to scratch. He added, ‘I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can’t do year two maths.’