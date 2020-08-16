We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge marked VJ Day on Saturday with a moving speech, honouring veterans who bravely fought in the Second World War.

Prince William addressed the nation 75 years after his great grandfather, King George VI, gave his own speech to mark the end of the war following Japan’s surrender.

In a pre-recorded speech for BBC One’s VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute – broadcast on Saturday evening – William said, ‘As he marked the moment the world had long prayed for, King George expressed his pride in the international effort from across the Commonwealth and allied nations which secured success in the Asia-Pacific region.

‘We are forever grateful to all those who fought alongside us.

‘It is hard for us to imagine what Victory over Japan Day must have felt like at the time; a mix of happiness, jubilation, and sheer relief, together with a deep sadness and overwhelming sense of loss for those who would never return home.

‘Today we remember those who endured terrible suffering and honour all those who lost their lives.’

William added, ‘As we look back, we must not forget our responsibility to learn the lessons of the past and ensure that the horrors of the Second World War are never repeated.

‘We owe that to our veterans, to their families, and to the generations who will come after us.

‘As we mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, to each and every one of you who contributed to the effort, I say, thank you, our country owes you a debt of gratitude.

‘Your bravery, and the sacrifices you made, will never be forgotten.’

The Queen paid her own tribute to those ‘who fought so valiantly’.

She said, ‘Those of us who remember the conclusion of the Far East campaign, whether on active service overseas, or waiting for news at home, will never forget the jubilant scenes and overwhelming sense of relief.’