The poll was carried out on 1,000 men aged 25-65 for The Harley Skin Clinic, which treats hair loss

According to The Mirror, men surveyed by The Harley Skin Clinic said the heir to the throne’s baldness makes him look “old and sad” instead of “hunky and sexy”.

He might have been a major heart throb in the early noughties, but now just two per cent of men admit to admiring the prince’s appearance.

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel raced ahead of the royal in the poll: with 35 per cent of men surveyed approving of his baldness. According to the publication, men think it makes him “seem more masculine”.

Fellow Hollywood action man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson followed closely behind with a 33 per cent approval rating.

Other A-listers the public thought could pull off a bit of bald include British actors Jason Statham and Sir Patrick Stewart, both of whom followed closely behind “The Rock” with an approval rating of 30 per cent.

Die Hard star Bruce Willis came in at a 27 per cent approval rating, followed closely by Golden Globe winner Ed Harris, who came in at 25 per cent.

But joining Prince William on the bottom rung, with just seven per cent of those surveyed saying he suited baldness, was comedian Matt Lucas – who lost his hair after developing alopecia as a child.

What’s more is 80 per cent of the men surveyed admitted that they’d rather be overweight than bald.

“Some men find hair loss difficult, if not impossible, to accept and begin to search for a cure,” The Harley Skin Clinic’s spokesperson, Dr Aamer Khan, told The Mirror.

“But our survey shows baldness suits some and others would be happy to look like them. Ten years ago the patients coming to us were in their 50s or 60s but today they are much younger.

“In fact, half of the men ­surveyed said their hair loss began during their 20s.”

Despite admitting that some stars could pull it off, 52 per cent of the 1,000 men surveyed said that avoiding baldness was important to them. The A-listers said to have the most admirable locks were George Clooney – with 38 per cent of the men saying they envied his hair – and David Beckham, who followed closely behind with 32 percent admitting they coveted his hair.