The horse enthusiast turns 70 next month but is determined to keep in the saddle

Princess Anne has been sharing her favourite hobby with her grandchildren.

The Princess Royal, who is grandmother of four to Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia and Lena Tindall.

It comes as Mike Tindall revealed he carries daughter Lena, two, to help him train

Princess Anne has been following in the Queen’s footsteps by enjoying horse riding at her home.

But the Princess Royal, has been recently joined by her grandchildren as she has made her way around the country estate at Gatcombe Park, in Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne has been residing here throughout lockdown but since restrictions have lifted she has been enjoying her family visiting from their nearby homes.

In particular, Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, eight, plus Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, six, and Lena, two, have been visiting the grounds. The Tindalls are a into their horses…

Princess Anne told Women’s Weekly, Australia, ‘They do occasionally come over. It gives them a change of scenery and a bit more water to play in.’

Both of Anne’s children, Zara and Peter, grew up on the family estate during her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

Princess Anne said, ‘I think on the whole you’re very lucky if you can have children growing up on farms. ‘They have more time to themselves; there’s an expectation that they will actually go out and enjoy themselves on their own. You don’t watch them every minute of the day. That is quite important.’

Anne, who currently lives in the property with her second husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, has started doing royal duties again since lockdown was lifted after four months.

So far she has made visits to Lydbrook Primary School and Bathurst Pool.

Royal fans will be able to enjoy a special birthday documentary on Princess Anne to mark her turning 70 next month. ITV film Princess Royal: Anne At 70 will show exclusive behind the scenes footage of family life.