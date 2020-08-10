We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal childhood

Royal fans have been given a glimpse into the childhood of Princess Anne with a series of throwback snaps, released ahead of her 70th birthday.

The Princess Royal is expected to mark the milestone day with her family.

The historical snaps come as it’s revealed Princess Anne has been enjoying daily horse rides with her grandchildren

Princess Anne’s royal childhood has been captured in a series of sweet snaps released by Buckingham Palace.

The Princess Royal, who turns 70 next week, has been treated to a trip down memory lane, after Buckingham Palace released a set of images depicting her childhood and key moments in her life on their Instagram page.

The images were captioned, ‘Next Saturday, The Princess Royal will turn 70!’ and a note explain to fans the context behind their throwback snaps.

The first images shows a portrait of Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, the only daughter of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, holding her dolly smiling for the camera.

The account explained how the Princess Royal, who was born on 15th August, 1950, “undertakes a busy schedule of engagements and is involved with over 300 patronages linked to her wide range of interests, including sport, agriculture and animals, science, medicine and healthcare, international development, education, sailing and the military.”

And over the next seven days, the Royal Family account will be taking a look back at each decade of The Princess’ life.

Princess Anne, who is married to second husband Timothy Laurence, has two children, son Peter, 42, and daughter Zara, 39 with first husband Mark Phillips and is grandmother to their children.

A special documentary celebrating her life was also compiled and can be seen on the ITV hub.