We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to the Royal family, they're like most parents with the choice of food they give their children.

Princess Anne used to feed her children Zara and Peter pies and choc ices for dinner as it’s revealed what she would serve dinner guests.

The choice of dishes seem quite unusual for someone in the Royal family but it goes to show no matter how royal they are, they are likely to buy types of food that would be found in the average kitchen.

It comes after the favourite foods of Prince George and Charlotte compared to what their young royal relatives like to eat were revealed.

Princess Anne was partial to serving up pies and choc ices to dinner guests, it’s been revealed.

According to a background piece on the Princess Royal on MailOnline, the Princess serves her dinner guests pork pies or ‘anything by Fray Bentos’, along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans, whichever she can defrost quickest. She used to serve starters, too, but now regards them as a waste of time. She explained, ‘After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car.’

READ MORE: Princess Anne has been enjoying daily horse rides with her grandchildren

And if you’re wondering why, it’s apparently because she distrusts fancy talk and fancy food.

Among those famous faces who have regularly dined are Alan Titchmarsh, Sir Bernard Ingham, Ann Widdecombe and Geoffrey Boycott.

It’s also been revealed that to celebrate turning 70 next month, the Princess Royal is expected to celebrate the milestone birthday with a glass of barley water and a modest cake from the Mr Kipling range.

READ MORE: How does royal succession work – and who is next in line for the throne?

But will there be candles on the cake on August 15? Princess Anne once said, ‘I can never see the point of candles. Why bother lighting them if you’re just going to blow them out?’

Unlikely then.