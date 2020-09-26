We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice has admitted her wedding was “so much fun” after secretly tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in July.

Princess Beatrice made the admission in a video she filmed for the Kids Summer Art Competition 2020 for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Princess Beatrice said her wedding was “so much fun”

She and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in a secret ceremony after their original wedding was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic

It follows royal news that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child

After months of speculation as to what went on inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s secret Windsor wedding, Beatrice has confessed it was “so much fun”.

The Duchess of York’s daughter made the admission in a sweet new video which she filmed to thank those who took part in Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s Kids Summer Art Competition.

In the clip posted to the charity’s official Twitter account, Beatrice, 32, revealed the winning entry was a drawing of a wedding.

She said, “Russell Bear at a wedding. I mean Chloe, do you think this might be my wedding?

READ MORE: Duchess Catherine opens up about mum isolation in lockdown

“Because I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun. But I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit. So thank you so much Chloe for your incredible entry.”

The secret ceremony saw Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, get married in an intimate setting in front of the Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

The nuptial had to be scaled-down from the original plans to around 20 guests due to the pandemic. Guests are said to have included The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – who have been self isolating at Windsor Castle – as well as Beatrice’s dad Prince Andrew.

A friend of Beatrice’s told the publication, “A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.

“They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.

“So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

“They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.

“They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”