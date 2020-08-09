We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It was another weekend of celebrations for the York household.

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, and now, her mother has revealed one of the unique gifts she received.

Sarah, Duchess of York, shared on Instagram a portrait for Beatrice that had been drawn by artist Claire Fletcher.

The beautiful watercolour painting was of a little girl standing on the grass holding a wand, complete with colourful wings decorated with flowers and leaves.

‘Thank you Claire Fletcher for your painting for Beatrice on her birthday,’ the Duchess captioned the image.

Sharing an insight into Beatrice’s personality, Sarah added, ‘She is a natural angel of kindness and goodness, so this little painting sums it all up. Thank you.’

Royal fans loved the thoughtful gift, with one writing, ‘I love how you can tell it’s Beatrice without even seeing her face! Beautiful!’

A second added, ‘What a beautiful gift. So touching.’ A third wrote, ‘Oh wow I love this 🥰 amazing 💕.’ Another commented, ‘It’s a beautiful painting. 👏👏👏👏👏’, ‘

While others added, ‘Gorgeous and so sweet. HBD🎉 Beatrice.💕’ and ‘Absolutely love, love this illustration..❤️💕❤️💕’.

On Saturday, the proud mum shared a never-before-seen photo of her eldest to mark her special day.

‘Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life,’ she captioned the image of Beatrice as a child.

‘You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum’.

The royal’s birthday follows just a few weeks after her surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot on 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

They wed in front of close friends and family members, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice looked stunning official photos released the day after their nuptials.

She wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, as she exited the chapel through its flower-covered archway hand-in-hand with her new husband.