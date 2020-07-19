We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It wasn’t quite the wedding she had envisioned, but Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi certainly looked the picture of happiness in their official wedding photos.

Princess Beatrice and her groom shared the first glimpse into their surprise nuptials on Saturday evening after they exchanged vows at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on Friday 17 July.

Beatrice looked stunning in a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, as she exited the chapel through its flower-covered archway hand-in-hand with her new husband.

Princess Beatrice official royal wedding photo

The bride’s dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, and organza sleeves.

It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty’s dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

The Queen also loaned Beatrice the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty wore on her own wedding day.

A second image shows the newlyweds standing two metres apart from Beatrice’s grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, did not appear in either of the released photos, but Buckingham Palace confirmed her father walked her down the aisle.

Official royal wedding photo

The couple decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings because their wedding in May had to be postponed.

Working within government guidelines due to COVID-19, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.

The ceremony was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Domestic Chaplain to Her Majesty.

The service included two of the couple’s favourite poems, read by their mothers, and a biblical reading.

These were; Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare; ‘I carry you in my heart’ by E.E. Cummings; and St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13.