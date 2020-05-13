We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday earlier this month and her mother Duchess Catherine released some adorable self-taken photos of her.

However, the snaps have received some backlash from displeased royal fans.

This royal news comes after it was revealed why Princess Charlotte may be one of the first of the family to leave isolation.

In honour of the royal little girl’s special day, some adorable photos, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, were shared with the public.

In the images, Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, can be seen helping to pack and deliver parcels to elderly people living nearby to the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

But the family’s efforts to get little Charlotte involved in helping in the battle against coronavirus have been criticised by some.

It’s been reported that the images have received backlash from those pointing out that the five-year-old could be helping to spread the virus.

One person wrote online, ‘Children can carry the virus without symptoms. Why does she not have a mask on?’

‘Why is she out delivering food to the neighbors without wearing a mask? That’s irresponsible,’ agreed a second, while a third chipped in, ‘She’s not even wearing a mask or gloves!’

Speaking on ITV’s Royal Rota, Chris Ship said, “The pictures that we got were actually taken on the Sandringham estate when Charlotte was doing some food drops to those who were isolating.

“Funnily enough, I had a few comments on social media wondering why she wasn’t wearing protection.”

Defending the Duchess’ photograph of her daughter, he added, “I mean, as far as I’m aware, they were leaving food outside people’s front doors and not going into their homes or touching in any way.”