Over the weekend the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of adorable family photographs, celebrating both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday.

Taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the lovely images showed the Duke and his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, playing outside in the garden.

The royal children look just like any other young kids, laughing and messing around in the grass. Royal commentators have noted how different the photos felt to normal royal pictures, being fun and playful, as opposed to the more formal portraits the family often release.

And many fans also noticed the adorable kidswear that George, Charlotte, and Louis were wearing. Looking comfortable and relaxed, the Duke and Duchess had decked their kids out in shorts, polo shirts and dungarees – fitting for the hot weather the UK is currently experiencing.

But it was Princess Charlotte’s outfit that stole the show.

Catherine and William’s daughter can be seen in the picture wearing a striped, short-sleeved t-shirt, underneath a pretty pair of floral, short-length denim dungarees.

The sweet Princess Charlotte dungarees were from John Lewis & Partners, but sadly, have now sold out given the little Princesses popularity.

But never fear – as there are plenty of lovely dupes of the item available on the high street. See our pick of the best below…

