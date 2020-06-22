Over the weekend the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of adorable family photographs, celebrating both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday.
Taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the lovely images showed the Duke and his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, playing outside in the garden.
The royal children look just like any other young kids, laughing and messing around in the grass. Royal commentators have noted how different the photos felt to normal royal pictures, being fun and playful, as opposed to the more formal portraits the family often release.
And many fans also noticed the adorable kidswear that George, Charlotte, and Louis were wearing. Looking comfortable and relaxed, the Duke and Duchess had decked their kids out in shorts, polo shirts and dungarees – fitting for the hot weather the UK is currently experiencing.
But it was Princess Charlotte’s outfit that stole the show.
Catherine and William’s daughter can be seen in the picture wearing a striped, short-sleeved t-shirt, underneath a pretty pair of floral, short-length denim dungarees.
The sweet Princess Charlotte dungarees were from John Lewis & Partners, but sadly, have now sold out given the little Princesses popularity.
But never fear – as there are plenty of lovely dupes of the item available on the high street. See our pick of the best below…
Brilliant alternatives to the Princess Charlotte dungarees
Gap denim ruffle overalls, £24.95
These super sweet short dungarees from Gap are a similar length to Princess Charlotte's, and they have a pretty similar rolled hem detail.
With a pretty ruffle sleeve detail and a sweet, embroidered heart, they are great for the girly girl, and can be matched with any one of her favourite tops and shoes, given that they are an all-over neutral denim colour.
Amazon A2Z girls dungaree shorts, £12.99
These ripped dungarees have adjustable straps and button fastening at the side for extra comfort for your little one, and are on sale from ages 5 - 13 years. Simply pop on a breton top, a pair of trainers, and they're good to go!
Boden rainbow dungarees, £35
These gorgeous Boden dungarees are longer than the Princess Charlotte dungarees, but they are just as cute! Available from 2 - 16 years old, there's a sweet rainbow print on the front and a floral print on the underside of the sleeves.
Plus, perfect for little ones, there are five roomy pockets, and turned-up ankles to make way for plenty of fun.
La Redoute short dungarees, £19.80
These double stonewashed dungarees are a bit lighter than Princess Charlotte's, but equally as lovely. With adjustable straps, side button fastening, and belt loops at the waist, they can also be adjusted to fit whatever your child's size.
On sale between 3 - 12 years, there's an option for almost all ages too!
Joules Kimberly denim dungaree dress, £39.95
This might be a dungaree dress - while the Princess Charlotte dungaree's are shorts - but it was far too adorable not to include in our round-up.
With a shooting star print on the front pocket and coloured pink sleeves, it's a great way add a bit of fun to an otherwise neutral outfit. You can easily dress this up and down for the changing seasons too - with a simple t-shirt for the summer, and tights and a jumper in the winter.
Trotters hampton canvas nantucket shoes, £22
Prince Louis' outfit is also incredibly sweet - and amazingly, also available on the high street! So if you've got a little boy, here's where you can get the exact items the youngest member of the Cambridge family wore in the above pictures...
His super-sweet canvas shoes are from the British, family-owned brand Trotters. They are just £22, and are on sale in children's sizes 3 - 13.
Prince Louis wore the dark navy colour, but the shoes also come in a white and a blue and white check pattern too. So which will you be picking up?
Gap Brannan bear polo shirt, £12.95
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest wore this simple but stylish Gap t-shirt for the family portraits, which comes with a sweet teddy bear embroidered on the left pocket
The polo shirt, with button-up detail and a smart collar, also comes in white - but if you want it, you'll need to be quick, as both colours are selling out quickly!