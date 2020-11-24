Fans spot something strange about Princess Charlotte in new royal video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans have spotted something strange about Princess Charlotte in a new royal video - and it's that she's not in it!

Princess Charlotte has been spotted missing from the family snaps displayed in the background of the latest royal video.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge made another video call from their home but eagle-eyed fans noticed her only daughter was missing from the photography line up.

Throughout lockdown Kate and husband Prince William, who share sons Prince George, seven, and Prince Louis, two, along with daughter Princess Charlotte, five, have been making video calls from home as part of their official royal engagements.

And in doing so they’ve given the public an insight into their home decor, and family life, as treasured photos have been visible in the background of Kate’s previous video calls.

But this week, their middle-child, Princess Charlotte was notably missing from the images on display.

Kate’s usual spot, of doing video calls sat on the family sofa, was resumed but on the selection of family photos visible in the background, young Charlotte was missing.

Kensington Palace shared the video of Kate, 38, addressing the nation, and captioned it, ‘Join us this week as we announce the results from the 5 Big Questions survey, reveal the #5BigInsights, and take your questions. This is just the beginning…‘

The video was to plug the results of Kate’s early years learning survey that she spearheaded earlier this year.

In the clip, Kate admitted it has been a “hugely challenging year”. She explained, “Earlier this year, we asked you give big questions about raising our under-fives.

“We wanted to hear what you think about the importance of the earliest years of our children’s lives.

“More than half a million of you answered that call.”

Kate continued, “So we have taken your input and combined it with even more public research, to produce the UK’s biggest ever study on the early years.”

Video of the Week

“This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all, and there hasn’t been a more important moment to talk about families.

“Later this week, we will share five big insights we have discovered and I’ll take your questions.

“This is just the beginning, and I want to thank you for starting a conversation because we are all on this journey together.”