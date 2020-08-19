Princess Charlotte’s favourite toy proves she’s a royal through and through

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte is said to be obsessed with one of her toys in particular - and her choice proves she was born for her royal status.

Princess Charlotte has an adorable favourite toy and it’s so appropriate for a little royal.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is said to be aware of her royal status but is far from spoiled.

This royal news comes after the hobby Prince George is going to learn on his summer holiday was revealed.

The little royal, who is the only daughter of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, is reportedly growing up to be a confident and head strong little girl and there is one thing from her toy box that she absolutely loves.

According to a royal insider, little Charlotte is never far from her toy tiara and loves to play around while wearing the plastic accessory.

“Charlotte knows she’s a princess and already has a toy tiara, which she loves wearing,” a source told Us Weekly.

The royal pro went on to explain that Princess Charlotte is far from spoiled and knows to be respectable about her royal status.

“While the kids know there’s something special about them, they’re not spoiled.”

Despite being mother to future King, Prince George, and his royal siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate Middleton makes sure to take her brood out to do very normal activities.

Once, the Duchess and her trio of monarchy members were spotted browsing the clothes in Sainsbury’s and the family were spotted again recently, when Kate took the children on a sweet day out.

A royal fan took to Twitter to report that Kate and the little ones had been seen at craft shop in Norfolk, nearby to the Cambridge’s countryside residence, Amner Hall.

The Tweet said, ‘The Cambridge’s were spotted at Mable’s Paint Pot, a pottery painting shop in Burnham Market, Norfolk. Kate and the children must have painted some adorable pieces!’

The quaint pottery place seems to be a firm favourite for the Cambridge kids too, with one eagle-eyed Instagram user sharing a photo taken of the wall inside Mable’s, in which George and Charlotte’s hand prints can be seen printed in paint.

The post from back in March said, ‘Spent the afternoon pottery painting – so much fun! Kate Middleton, Prince George, Charlotte & Louis were also here on Saturday!’

So sweet!