Princess Charlotte’s first public words were so adorable

The first words Princess Charlotte was ever heard saying in public were utterly adorable.

The tiny royal proved she was set to grow up to be a chatter box during the Cambridge family’s trip to Canada back in 2016.

This follows the royal news that Kate Middleton has been taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to an adorable place during their school holidays.

The five-year-old royal tot is reportedly blossoming into a confident and headstrong little girl.

And during a trip to Canada with her parents, Prince William and Duchess Catherine, and her brother, Prince George, little Charlotte was heard saying something so sweet.

The Queen’s great granddaughter, who was just one at the time, proved she was comfortable in the royal spotlight even then, when she said her first public words at a children’s party during the overseas visit.

The little Princess shouted “pop!” when she saw the balloons at the party and referred to her father, Prince William, as “da da” when he gave her a hug.

So cute!

Doting mum-of-three Kate Middleton recently revealed that one of her youngest son Prince Louis’ first words was “Mary”, thanks to the tiny royal’s love for iconic TV cook, Mary Berry.

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s coveted appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas last year, Catherine explained how Louis’ obsession with Mary came to be.

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” she told the former Great British Bake Off judge.

“And children are really fascinated by faces and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry!’ So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”