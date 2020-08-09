Princess Charlotte celebrates happy family news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter Princess Charlotte has something to look forward to when she returns to school.

Princess Charlotte and her parents will be celebrating after receiving some exciting news from their inner circle over the weekend.

Charlotte’s godfather Thomas van Straubenzee and Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe are expecting their first child after tying the knot last month.

Lucy is an assistant head teacher at Thomas’s Clapham and teaches mindfulness and outdoor learning at the school’s Battersea branch, where Prince Charlotte and Prince George attend.

The couple married at Chelsea Old Church, in south west London, on July 24 with only their parents and siblings present.

They were forced to delay and downscale their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Times reported.

Initially, they were due to marry in April, with Charlotte and George having special roles as bridesmaid and usher.

Thomas has been a close friend of the Cambridges for years, having first met Prince William when he attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire.

Thomas and his new bride were last pictured with the Cambridges in January while in Norfolk celebrating Kate’s birthday.

The happy news comes after William and Kate are reportedly determined to find out who it is from their inner circle that’s sharing royal secrets.

An insider told Woman, ‘They’re appalled that someone or some people very close to them are clearly leaking from within their inner circle, and feel strongly that they have to hunt them down and forcibly kick whomever it is to the curb.’

It comes after the couple were said to be suing Tatler, after it published an article discussing Kate’s weight and pitting her against sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex.

In an unusual move from them, Kate and William, both 38, were quick to issue a statement about the magazine’s ‘Catherine the Great’ cover.

Slamming claims that Kate is feeling ‘exhausted and trapped’ following Meghan and Prince Harry quitting royal life, Kensington Palace said, ‘This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.’