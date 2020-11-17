How Princess Charlotte’s matching mum-daughter outfits are turning her into a mini Middleton

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sense of style is increasingly influencing her daughter Princess Charlotte's matching outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been dressing the princess in near-replica outfits.

In recent years, Charlotte has been seen in similar coats and dresses.

A royal stylist has suggested that this shows what we can learn from Kate’s style.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has long been praised for her dress sense. From long coats to iconic hair accessories, the Duchess is never far from the forefront of the fashion world.

Now her five-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte seems to be taking the same stylish path.

How is Princess Charlotte emanating her mother’s style?

The Duchess and Charlotte have been seen in near-replica outfits much more often in recent years. One of the most common similarities between them are their coats.

Back in 2017, the Duchess wore a long green coat during a visit with then-President of France, Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Whilst Charlotte may not have been spotted in a similar style at the time, last Christmas Day saw the princess wearing a mini version in the same deep green.

Christmas seems to be the time for the most iconic fashion statements as in 2018 Kate wore another wonderful long coat. This year instead of forest green, it was a festive scarlet.

Princess Charlotte went on to wear a mini version for her first day at nursery earlier that year.

Why is Princess Charlotte becoming Kate’s mini-me?

According to Royal Stylist Lucas Armitage, “Kate’s look has been carefully curated”. He told Fabulous that this is done to “display poise and a royal chic-ness many try to imitate”.

He went on to say that he believes it “makes sense that Kate’s would pass on some style tips to her daughter.”

“Charlotte is often seen in mini me creations of iconic Kate looks,” the stylist added. “As well as being incredibly cute it really does show everyone can learn something from Kate’s impeccable style.”

What else makes Charlotte Kate’s mini me?

And that impeccable style is not restricted to coats. Kate and Charlotte have also been seen in virtually identical dresses too. September saw the Duchess looking beautiful in a pink floral dress.

This looked very similar to a dress Charlotte wore back in 2017.

Once again, the similarity in the outfits took a little while to become evident. Stylist Lucas told Fabulous that he too found this intriguing.

He stated, “It’s also interesting to note that Charlotte and Kate never match together it’s always on separate occasions.”

When speculating on why this might be the case, Lucas remarked, “this could be because the whole mini me trend seems a bit like a gimmick”. He continued, “We all know Kate has a quiet yet chic style that doesn’t employ stunts.”

Who is responsible for the Duchess’ signature style?

Kate may have a natural flair for style, but she also receives help from stylist Natasha Archer. She reportedly assesses upcoming seasonal trends and talks over styles, prints and patterns with the Duchess. Only then will she approach designers.

Archer has worked with the duchess since 2014. Now it seems, she is indirectly influencing the clothing of Princess Charlotte too.