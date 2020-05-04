Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of one of her royal relatives

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her fifth birthday at the weekend.

Royal fans couldn’t help but notice her similarities to one of Charlotte’s relatives when they saw the pictures.

In light of the little royal’s special day, a series of sweet photographs of her were shared with the public.

The snaps, taken by Princess Charlotte’s mother Duchess Catherine, show the future King’s only daughter helping to pack food parcels for the isolated pensioners, living nearby to the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

Following the release of the images, royal fans have pointed out that Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, looks very similar to one of her relatives.

Many have insisted that the Queen’s great granddaughter looks rather similar to Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

Comparing a photo of Charlotte with one of the Queen’s niece around a similar age, one eagle-eyed social media user wrote, ‘Princess Charlotte and Lady Sarah Chatto, (neé Amstrong-Jones). They resemble so much. ❤.’

‘This is uncanny! Princess Charlotte compared to HM’s niece Lady Sarah Chatto,’ agreed a second.

Meanwhile, a third added, ‘Glad someone sees the resemblance to Charlotte too.I came across this photo of Lady Sarah months ago and thought she looks like young Princess Charlotte.’

In the past, Charlotte has been likened to her grandmother Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer.

Last year, the stunning socialite, 29, uploaded an old snapshot of her riding a horse as a little girl – and people couldn’t believe the resemblance.

‘I thought this was Charlotte😂,’ one laughed.

‘Charlotte has Spencer genes,’ penned a another.

‘Now we know how Princess Charlotte will look alike when she’s adult,’ one more continued.